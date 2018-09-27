'Say a prayer for him': Cop critical after hit by stolen car

A POLICE officer is in hospital with critical injures after he was dragged alongside a stolen car early today.

At about 5am today, police used road spikes to intercept a stolen sedan on Brisbane Rd at Booval.

It is understood the driver of the stolen car swerved around road spikes and struck the officer, dragging him for up to 20m.

The male officer was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious head and internal injuries.

Acting Superintendent Melissa Adams said the police dog squad was used to take two teenagers into custody a short time later on Vowles St.

"At about 5am police from Ipswich district attempted to intercept a confirmed stolen vehicle on Brisbane Rd at Booval," Act Supt Adams said.

"That intercept was abandoned.

"By chance another police vehicle was travelling in the opposite direction and officer have attempted to deploy stingers.

"During that deployment an officer has been struck by the offending vehicle and that police has sustained significant injuries.

"The vehicle continued travelling and was abandoned a short time later. The offenders decamped on foot. Police put cordons in place and managed to deploy the dog squad and track those offenders.

"They managed to do it in a very short amount of time, it was a quick track and the offenders were taken into custody without incident. Nobody was injured in that regard."

She said it was difficult to hear of one of her colleagues injured during the incident.

"It's extremely difficult," she said.

"We are a very close-knit policing district. We look after ourselves and our thoughts are with this officer and his family.

"And we ask people to say a prayer for him."

Two teenage offenders are in custody and helping police with their enquiries.

Brisbane Rd is closed with traffic diversions via McGrath Lne and Stafford St.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area as investigations continue.

