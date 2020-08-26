Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A police officer has been charged with traffic offences after a pursuit in northern NSW.
A police officer has been charged with traffic offences after a pursuit in northern NSW.
Crime

Police officer charged with dangerous driving during pursuit

Liana Turner
26th Aug 2020 12:50 PM | Updated: 2:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A POLICE officer is expected to face court later this year after being charged over a police pursuit near the Queensland border.

Police will allege the officer, a 46-year-old sergeant, was on duty when he was involved in a pursuit on the M1 motorway near the Queensland/NSW border on Saturday, March 14 this year.

The Traffic and Highway Patrol Command investigated the matter and the officer was issued a court attendance notice yesterday.

He has been charged with driving at a speed or manner dangerous, negligent driving and exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.

His licence has been suspended and he is due to face Byron Bay Local Court on Monday, October 12.

The officer is attached to a specialist unit.

byron bay local court dangerous driving northern rivers crime northern rivers traffic
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Massage owner rubs undercover cop up the wrong way

        Premium Content Massage owner rubs undercover cop up the wrong way

        News A business owner made a suggestive hand gesture to an undercover police officer after charging $200

        • 26th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
        TIME CRIME: Thief digs up, steals 32-year-old time capsule

        Premium Content TIME CRIME: Thief digs up, steals 32-year-old time capsule

        Crime A TIME capsule and its mysterious contents have been stolen in a crime that has...

        Police bust 10 drivers leaving Lockyer courthouse

        Premium Content Police bust 10 drivers leaving Lockyer courthouse

        Crime AN OPERATION outside court has landed several people leaving the building in a new...

        • 26th Aug 2020 1:45 PM
        ’Experimental’ teen told she could lose family, friends

        Premium Content ’Experimental’ teen told she could lose family, friends

        Crime A 18yo has been warned she could end up with ‘no family, no friends’