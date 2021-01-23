Menu
A police sergeant, linked to a specialist command, has been suspended from duty after being charged with accessing vile child abuse material.
Crime

Police officer charged over child sex abuse material

by Erin Lyons
23rd Jan 2021 10:01 AM

A NSW police officer, attached to a specialist command, has been charged after allegedly accessing child abuse material online.

Officers stopped the 48-year-old sergeant's car about 1.30pm on Friday afternoon before arresting him.

He was taken to Fairfield Police Station and charged with using a carriage service to access child abuse material and not keeping a firearm safely.

He was refused bail and will front Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

The officer has been suspended from duty.

Originally published as Police officer charged over child porn

child exploitation material charge crime nsw police

