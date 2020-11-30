Menu
Nicole Pybus leaves court after pleading guilty to drink driving.
News

Police offer helping hand to drink driver

Ross Irby
30th Nov 2020 6:00 PM
A CANTANKEROUS BMW having trouble getting up a small hill caught the attention of two obliging police officers, who offered its driver a hand.

But the driver’s inability to take heed of their helpful hints to get the ageing BMW going made them suspicious.

When breath tested, the driver Nicole Pybus had an alcohol reading of 0.160, more than three times the legal limit, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard on Monday.

An obviously embarrassed and remorseful Nicole Pybus, 39, a mum of three from Goodna, pleaded guilty to driving when UIL on Church St, Goodna at 1am on August 17, and being in possession of a knife in a public place.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said officers saw a 2003 model BMW struggling on the street before it broke down at 1am.

Police helped the driver and her female passenger by pushing the BMW off the road but the officers commented that Pybus was unable to comprehend and steer properly.

Pybus said she drank three glasses of wine with a friend that evening, and was on her way to the servo to buy cigarettes.

Police found a steak knife in Pybus’s handbag, which she told them she carried for protection.

“It was stupid. I regret what I did but I can’t take that back,” Pybus said in court.

“I’m just glad I didn’t hurt anyone on the road that night.”

Magistrate David Shepherd said he was also concerned that she carried a steak knife.

“I didn’t know the knife was in my bag. I’m not somebody who walks around with a knife,” Pybus said.

“It was in my bag. I’m guilty of it.”

Mr Shepherd said it was obvious that she had been a danger to people and to herself when driving that night.

The magistrate put to Pybus how it would be if she had caused the death or serious injury to a member of someone’s family.

“It happens far too frequently,” he said.

Pybus was convicted and fined $1800, and disqualified from driving for seven months.

Ipswich Queensland Times

