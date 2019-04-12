Ipswich police net major criminal syndicate with 28 arrests

IPSWICH detectives have lifted the lid on what they allege was a major criminal syndicate operating across the city.

The Criminal Investigation Branch at Yamanto closed Operation Quebec Abandon this week, after charging 28 people with a total of 295 offences.

Detective Acting Inspector Heath McQueen said the operation, conducted over the past four months, has targeted a significant criminal network that police will allege was supplying and trafficking dangerous drugs.

Four people were charged with trafficking a dangerous drug, including a 28-year-old man with 108 offences including drug trafficking and property offences; a 22-year-old female with 44 offences including drug trafficking and a 31-year-old man with 39 offences including drug trafficking.

An example of the drugs seized by Ipswich detectives as part of Operation Quebec Abandon. contributed

"These criminal syndicates cause substantial harm within the communities in which they operate and their scale of offending generally only increases as they become more entrenched and their networks grow," Insp McQueen said.

"There has been a significant amount of police work that has gone into this operation and we will continue to identify and disrupt those who choose to be involved in these enterprises.

Police conducting Operation Quebec Abandon also seized firearms. contributed

"The successful results can also be attributed to information provided by members of the community and I would encourage anyone with information regarding suspicious activity to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."