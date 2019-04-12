Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Ipswich police net major criminal syndicate with 28 arrests

Andrew Korner
by
12th Apr 2019 3:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH detectives have lifted the lid on what they allege was a major criminal syndicate operating across the city.

The Criminal Investigation Branch at Yamanto closed Operation Quebec Abandon this week, after charging 28 people with a total of 295 offences.

Detective Acting Inspector Heath McQueen said the operation, conducted over the past four months, has targeted a significant criminal network that police will allege was supplying and trafficking dangerous drugs.

Four people were charged with trafficking a dangerous drug, including a 28-year-old man with 108 offences including drug trafficking and property offences; a 22-year-old female with 44 offences including drug trafficking and a 31-year-old man with 39 offences including drug trafficking.

 

An example of the drugs seized by Ipswich detectives as part of Operation Quebec Abandon.
An example of the drugs seized by Ipswich detectives as part of Operation Quebec Abandon. contributed

 

"These criminal syndicates cause substantial harm within the communities in which they operate and their scale of offending generally only increases as they become more entrenched and their networks grow," Insp McQueen said.

"There has been a significant amount of police work that has gone into this operation and we will continue to identify and disrupt those who choose to be involved in these enterprises.

Police conducting Operation Quebec Abandon also seized firearms.
Police conducting Operation Quebec Abandon also seized firearms. contributed

 

"The successful results can also be attributed to information provided by members of the community and I would encourage anyone with information regarding suspicious activity to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."

drug bust ipswich cib ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Motorway closed, people trapped after crash

    Motorway closed, people trapped after crash

    News A MOTORWAY south of Brisbane has been closed following a crash that has left two people trapped and four hurt.

    • 12th Apr 2019 3:21 PM
    Ipswich experts to weigh in on city's future

    Ipswich experts to weigh in on city's future

    Business Places are limited and tickets are selling fast

    Exciting news for city's recyclers

    premium_icon Exciting news for city's recyclers

    Business New depot to open next week

    • 12th Apr 2019 2:31 PM
    Minister hints at changes to Ipswich council divisions

    premium_icon Minister hints at changes to Ipswich council divisions

    Council News The change would be aimed at improving the region's representation

    • 12th Apr 2019 1:52 PM