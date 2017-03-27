Police negotiate with armed man inside Lockyer home

Police are negotiating with a man inside a Lockyer Waters home. Win News Toowoomba

BREAKING: Police are attempting to negotiate with a man inside a Lockyer Valley home, allegedly threatening self-harm.

Police were called to the Lockyer Waters home about 8.45am after receiving reports the man was armed inside a property.

Officers have surrounded the property and are attempting to speak with the man believed to be armed with a weapon.

It is understood the man is alone inside the home.

A police media spokesman confirmed officers were on scene dealing with a "police incident" but could not provide further information.

The street has been closed around the incident, with multiple police officers in the area.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.