Police need your help to stop road fatalities

Kula Kaituu, Constable Rebecca Franklin, David Cullen and Liz Vince are calling on young people across Ipswich to enter their road safety competition. Cordell Richardson

POLICE officers from Ipswich have launched a new road safety competition in a bid to curb the number of young people dying on our roads.

They are asking the city's young people to create a new slogan to promote their 2019 Road Safety Distraction Campaign, which is being held in partnership with Ipswich Pro-Drive, RACQ and the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

People aged 16 and over are being asked to think what message they would like to see and send out to the wider community which can encompass artwork based on the dangers of distraction whilst driving.

Distracted drivers is one of the Fatal Five contributing factors leading to traffic incidents. This includes mobile phone use, eating, drinking, smoking, putting on make-up, arguing, using the control panels on the vehicles, changing music and using headphones.

Constable Rebecca Franklin has seen first hand how distraction behind the wheel can lead to serious injuries or death.

"I work in general duties at Springfield, but I do periods of relieving with the Ipswich Forensic Crash Unit," she said.

"As I saw in my time with the forensic crash unit, fatalities have a large impact on the families, and then flows onto the community.

"In relation to distractions, it's obviously largely something that's preventable.

"We want our young people to jump on board and make a slogan with their words, so it's relevant to them, but it's going to achieve that goal of safety on our roads."

The winning entries will have their message and artwork printed on resources utilised by Ipswich Police District.

Ipswich Pro-Drive have sponsored 10 prizes of three driving lessons valued at $1800 for some of the best entries.

The competition closes at 4pm on March 24.

How to enter:

Send your artwork to OIC Sergeant Nadine Webster

Ipswich District Crime Prevention Unit

PO Box 382

Ipswich, Queensland, 4305

Or email DCPC.Ipswich@police.qld.gov.au