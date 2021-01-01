Police nab high-range speedster more than 40km/h over limit

ACTS of stupidity over the New Year period have left Ipswich police scratching their heads.

Despite an overall mild start to 2021, diligent local law enforcement still managed to intercept several people breaking the law.

Fortunately, all appeared above board for hospitality venues in response to mandatory COVID-safe practices.

A Queensland Police spokesman on Friday said only a moderate patronage was reported inside venues compared to previous years.

It was, however, a different story for police patrolling roads throughout the area.

Two people were charged with unrelated offences of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

One was detected travelling at speeds of over 140km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

According to Department of Transport and Main Roads, the driver likely recieved a $1245 fine, the loss of eight dermit points and six month suspension from driving.

Another driver attempted to evade police in a separate incident.

The suspect was taken into custody moments later.