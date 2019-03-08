Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Police move out, protesters allowed back onto sacred site

Hayden Johnson
by
8th Mar 2019 11:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PROTESTERS have been allowed back onto their sacred Deebing Creek mission site after a deal was struck between developers and Indigenous elders.

On Thursday evening a ceremonial dance at the mission celebrated successful discussions between Frasers Property and Aboriginal people.

Protesters had been camped outside the mission for most of the day while police officers manned a staging area on the site behind a steel farm gate.

How long the protesters will be allowed to remain at the site remains unclear.

Police efforts to peacefully remove campers from the site on Wednesday turned ugly, with bottles and rocks hurled at removal trucks along with vile abuse.

A petition to protect the site and launch a commission of inquiry into development approvals has passed 4000 signatures.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

More Stories

aboriginal affairs deebing creek frasers property indigenous
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Knights focus: Respect and doing right things

    premium_icon Knights focus: Respect and doing right things

    Soccer IT doesn't take long to learn why aspiring teacher Jack Cabassi has fitted so well into this year's Ipswich Knights Queensland Premier League squad.

    • 8th Mar 2019 11:55 AM
    February crime spike spurs police crackdown

    premium_icon February crime spike spurs police crackdown

    Crime Top cop also concerned about rise in armed offences

    • 8th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
    Why junior sport is about more than physical outcomes

    premium_icon Why junior sport is about more than physical outcomes

    Lifestyle Parents should take advantage of local parks and lagoons

    Have you seen these two men?

    premium_icon Have you seen these two men?

    Crime They were last seen heading towards Booval station...