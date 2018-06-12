Police launch fresh search for William Tyrrell

POLICE are set to mount a fresh intensive search for missing boy William Tyrrell from Wednesday.

William, then aged just three, vanished from his grandmother's property in Kendall on the NSW Mid North Coast on September 12, 2014.

He was playing in the yard of the home when he disappeared.

An extensive search involving hundreds of locals and emergency services workers spent 10 days looking for him, believing he was lost, but to no avail.

The missing boy has not been seen since.

NSW Police today said detectives from Strike Force Rosann, formed to investigate William's disappearance, will begin the forensic search in bushland near the home.

The operation will be co-ordinated by search experts from NSW Police's public order and riot squad.

Police will provide more details at a press conference tomorrow morning.

Officers from Sydney arrived in Port Macquarie on Tuesday ahead of the search, and are expected to detail further on Wednesday morning what they hope to find.

They plan to canvas areas already searched, and expand to new areas in an operation predicted to last three to four weeks.

It is not known what has triggered this latest search.

On the second anniversary of William's disappearance in 2016, the NSW government announced a $1 million reward for information leading to his recovery.

NSW Public Order and Riot Squad Police search near Bonny Hills on the NSW mid-north coast in March, 2015. Picture: AAP/Dan Himbrechts

