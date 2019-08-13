Police Minister expresses dismay over sentence

POLICE Minister Mark Ryan wrote to Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers to share his disappointment of the sentence handed down to the teenager who ran down Constable Peter McAulay.

Mr Ryan advised the matter has been passed to Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath, who is now seeking advice on whether there are any grounds to appeal for a review on the basis an 18 month jail term was "manifestly inadequate."

Any appeal needs to be lodged within a month.

Mr Leavers said he was pleased to see the government reaction.

"I believe the sentence is not in line with community expectations and I'm impressed the minister has listened to my representations and I thank everyone who supports the tough job that police do in this state," he said.

"I would also acknowledge everyone who has expressed messages of support on our Facebook page for mine and the QPU's position and most importantly the friends and colleagues who've offered support and good wishes to Pete for his ongoing recovery.

"I say again, we are just so happy that Pete is still with us and that the government has promised him a job for life."

The youth pleaded guilty to doing a malicious act with intent and and the unlawful use of a stolen car, which were committed in Booval in September last year.