Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police will alleged they found a gun, drugs, mobile phones, cash and paraphernalia during a search of a man's car.
Police will alleged they found a gun, drugs, mobile phones, cash and paraphernalia during a search of a man's car.
News

Police make highway gun, drug bust

Andrew Korner
23rd Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An Ipswich man has been arrested and charged with drug and weapon possession following the search of a vehicle on the Cunningham Highway on Thursday.

Police from the Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch targeted the alleged offender’s vehicle after receiving information relating to the man being in possession of a firearm.

A revolver police say was loaded when they found it during a search of a man's vehicle.
A revolver police say was loaded when they found it during a search of a man's vehicle.

The vehicle was stopped at Willowbank and the search uncovered a revolver, 85g or ice, a small amount of cash and some drug paraphernalia.

It will be alleged the revolver was loaded at the time police located it.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Steven Williamson said 43-year-old Ipswich man was arrested without incident.

“This was a targeted search based on information received regarding unlawful possession of weapons,” he said.

Police will alleged they found a gun, drugs, mobile phones, cash and paraphernalia during a search of a man's car.
Police will alleged they found a gun, drugs, mobile phones, cash and paraphernalia during a search of a man's car.

“The investigation was based off information we received and we acted quickly on that.

“Any time we can take a weapon off the streets of Ipswich it makes the community safer.”

The man was charged with drug and weapons offences and will face Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday.

ipswich crime ipswich criminal investigation branch ipswich police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: What’s in store for former BP servo

        Premium Content REVEALED: What’s in store for former BP servo

        Business Motorists report seeing workers removing BP branding from a popular servo as rumours swirl

        Biker killed in fiery head-on crash southwest of Brisbane

        Premium Content Biker killed in fiery head-on crash southwest of Brisbane

        News Both northbound and southbound lanes of the highway remain closed

        Woman busted with drugs days after sentence

        Premium Content Woman busted with drugs days after sentence

        News An Ipswich woman has been ordered to complete community service after pleading...

        Club stalwart answers late coaching SOS to help Norths

        Premium Content Club stalwart answers late coaching SOS to help Norths

        Rugby League Tigers junior development co-ordinator steps up into A-Grade role in unexpected...