Police make highway gun, drug bust
An Ipswich man has been arrested and charged with drug and weapon possession following the search of a vehicle on the Cunningham Highway on Thursday.
Police from the Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch targeted the alleged offender’s vehicle after receiving information relating to the man being in possession of a firearm.
The vehicle was stopped at Willowbank and the search uncovered a revolver, 85g or ice, a small amount of cash and some drug paraphernalia.
It will be alleged the revolver was loaded at the time police located it.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Steven Williamson said 43-year-old Ipswich man was arrested without incident.
“This was a targeted search based on information received regarding unlawful possession of weapons,” he said.
“The investigation was based off information we received and we acted quickly on that.
“Any time we can take a weapon off the streets of Ipswich it makes the community safer.”
The man was charged with drug and weapons offences and will face Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday.