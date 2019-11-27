Police make grisly discovery after pulling over driver

AMMUNITION, KNIVES, PIPE: Michael William Hinds has faced Gayndah Magistrates court on three charges. Photo: Facebook.

A KNIFE covered in animal fur and blood was among the items police discovered while searching a 37-year-old man's vehicle.

They also came across ammunition, another knife and a pipe.

Michael William Hinds faced Gayndah Magistrates Court on Friday, November 22, facing one charge of possessing pipes, one charge of possessing knives in a public place, and one charge of not having the authority required to possess explosives.

Police prosecutor Louese McConnell told the court police intercepted a vehicle at 11pm on November 16.

"After conducting a search, the police located a pipe with burnt residue under the sun visor on the driver's side roof," Ms McConnel said.

"When questioned, the defendant said he had used it to smoke meth the day before."

The court heard police then located a large knife in a sheath on the floor of the driver's side footwell, and then another knife in the rear seat of the vehicle.

The first knife had animal hair and blood on it and Hinds said he used it to humanely dispatch of a kangaroo he hit previously, and had forgotten the second knife was still in his vehicle.

In the centre console, police located three 0.308 rifle rounds, which Hinds said belonged to his friend who was a professional kangaroo shooter, according to court documents.

The court heard he did not hold a weapon licence.

Defence lawyer Morgan Harris stated the criminal history of the defendant was accepted, identifying two previous cases with the court.

"The defendant has one previous charge of possession of a knife in 2013," Mr Harris said.

"I will also draw attention to the drug matters in 2018, but his honour will know the defendant received a fine for this matter."

Magistrate Ross Woodford acknowledged Hinds' previous criminal history, saying he had problems with reoffending.

Hinds pleaded guilty and was convicted on all three charges.

On the charge of possessing pipes or utensils he was fined $400, for not having the authority required to possess explosive ammunition he was fined $500, and for the knives he was fined $400.