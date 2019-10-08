Police make explosive discovery at Gatton address

SHOT DOWN: A man was questioned by police about bullets found and police confirmed he was not licensed to hold weapons.

SHOT DOWN: A man was questioned by police about bullets found and police confirmed he was not licensed to hold weapons. Brittany Cook

DETECTIVES from the Gatton Criminal Investigation Branch made an explosive discovery when they searched a Gatton property.

Police went to an address with a search warrant and searched the car of someone visiting the address.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Courtney Boss said police had cause to search Nicholas Mills' car, which was parked in the yard.

"In the yard, they located some bullets,” Sen-Constable Boss said.

Mills was questioned by police about the bullets and police confirmed Mills was not licensed to hold weapons.

"He couldn't offer any reason for doing so,” Sen-Constable Boss said.

Mills was charged with possessing explosives without authority.

He represented himself in Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday last week and pleaded guilty.

Magistrate Roger Stark told Mills he noted his clean history and ordered no conviction be recorded.

Mills was fined $300 and the explosives were forfeited.