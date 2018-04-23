Police make arrest after spate of alleged thefts

POLICE have charged a 22-year-old Brassall man following a number of incidents involving the theft of property from vehicles.

The offences are alleged to have occurred in the early hours of March 30 and April 1 at Brassall.

Police said it would be alleged the man committed the unlawful entry and theft from unlocked vehicles in Homestead Place, Glasgow Boulevard, Lakemba Place, Carabou Drive and Bellmount Place.

The man was remanded in custody to re-appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on May 3, in relation to five counts of stealing from motor vehicles and two counts of attempting to steal from a motor vehicle.

