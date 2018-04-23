Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police make arrest after spate of alleged thefts

23rd Apr 2018 4:34 PM

POLICE have charged a 22-year-old Brassall man following a number of incidents involving the theft of property from vehicles.

The offences are alleged to have occurred in the early hours of March 30 and April 1 at Brassall.

Police said it would be alleged the man committed the unlawful entry and theft from unlocked vehicles in Homestead Place, Glasgow Boulevard, Lakemba Place, Carabou Drive and Bellmount Place.

The man was remanded in custody to re-appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on May 3, in relation to five counts of stealing from motor vehicles and two counts of attempting to steal from a motor vehicle.
 

ipswich magistrates court stealing vehicle theft
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Waste-to-energy plan could be answer to city's trash problem

    Waste-to-energy plan could be answer to city's trash problem

    Environment No support for mass burning of rubbish.

    Royal baby arrival imminent

    Royal baby arrival imminent

    Celebrity The royal baby is on its way

    With 35,000 potential customers, this business will clean up

    With 35,000 potential customers, this business will clean up

    Business Here's a business opportunity right under your nose

    Grandmother dead, grandchildren injured in horror crash

    Grandmother dead, grandchildren injured in horror crash

    News A woman has died after a two-vehicle crash this morning

    Local Partners