Police looking for witnesses to serious Redbank crash

POLICE are looking for witnesses to a serious single vehicle traffic crash at Redbank on Saturday night.

Initial information suggests around 1.35am a sedan was travelling eastbound on Clare Av when it failed to negotiate a right turn and collided with steel bollards at the intersection of Law St South.

The driver of the car, a 27-year-old man, was transported to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition.

The passengers of the vehicle, a 25-year-old man, a 27-year-old man and a 46-year-old man, were transported to the Princess Alexandra and Ipswich Hospitals, two of them with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

