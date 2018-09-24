Menu
Police are requesting assistance in their investigations into a traffic crash on the Ipswich Motorway.
Police looking for witnesses to Ipswich crash

Emma Clarke
24th Sep 2018 12:36 PM

POLICE are looking for witness to a crash involving a BMW and a 4WD on the Ipswich Mwy on Friday night.

The crash happened at 11.30 pm and investigators are appealing for dash cam footage of the vehicles involved.

Anyone who was travelling outbound on the Ipswich Mwy, between 11pm and 11.30pm on Friday, September 21, have footage of a silver 320i BMW (pictured) and a White Toyota 4 Runner, they are asked to contact police.

Of particular interest is footage between the Blunder Rd and Progress Rd exits.

A 26-year-old female from Redbank, the driver of the BMW, and the driver of the 4 Runner, a 36-year-old Kallangur man were transported to the Princess Alexandra hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should contact Police Link on 131 444.

