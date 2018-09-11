Police looking for two people after suspicious school fire

DETECTIVES investigating a suspicious school fire at Goodna on Friday night have release a photo of two people that may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Around 11pm, police and emergency services were called to the Westside Christian College on Stuart St following reports a building well involved in fire.

Police are looking for these people. QPS

Emergency services extinguished the fire preventing further damage to the rest of the complex.

The building sustained significant damage including the front, ceiling and roof.

Investigations indicate the fire was deliberately lit.

A fire started on Friday. Cordell Richardson

Police are appealing for the two people to contact them or any members of the public who have information in relation to this matter are urged to contact police.

Anyone with information for police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.