Police looking for person following car thefts, burglaries

Police are looking for this person. QPS

POLICE are looking for a male person shown in a grainy CCTV image who may be able to help them in investigating a series of burglary and unlawful entry to motor vehicle offences.

Police from Karana Downs are investigating burglary and unlawful entry to motor vehicle offences which have been reported recently in Brassall.

These include offences late on the evening of Saturday, March 31, to the early hours of the Sunday, in the Bellmount Place, Glasgow Boulevard, Notnel Court, Carabou Drive area.

Police are seeking help identifying the male person pictured who may be able to assist with investigations.

They are urging residents in Brassall to ensure that they lock their cars and homes.

Residents who have CCTV at home are asked to register with police at Ipswich Community Camera Alliance.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.