Police looking for missing Yamanto man

POLICE are appealing for the public's to help find a 57-year-old man reported missing from Yamanto since Wednesday night.

Ashley Schulz (pictured) was last seen at an address on Arabian Close at around 6:00pm and friends or family have not seen him since.

Police hold concerns for his welfare as this behaviour is out of character.

Ashley Schulz is missing. QPS

Ashley is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 180cm tall and is of a slim build.

He was last seen driving a silver 2002 Ford Falcon station wagon with Queensland registration 272-RMP (similar to pictured).

Anyone with information on Ashley's location is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Ashley Schulz is missing. QPS