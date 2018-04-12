Menu
Police are looking for this boy.
News

Police looking for missing 11-year-old boy

12th Apr 2018 8:24 AM

POLICE are looking for an 11-year-old boy missing from Bracken Ridge, believed to traveling to Ipswich by train via Goodna.

The boy was last seen at about 6.30pm leaving an address on Denning Rd, Bracken Ridge.

Police hold concerns for his wellbeing and believe he may be travelling to Ipswich by train via Goodna.

The boy is described as Aboriginal in appearance, 150cm tall, of proportionate building and with brown hair.

Any members of the public who know the whereabouts of the boy or who have any information that may assist are asked to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

goodna ipswich missing person qps
Ipswich Queensland Times

