News

Police looking for man who spat in a bus driver's face

Police are looking for this man.
Police are looking for this man. QPS
Emma Clarke
by

POLICE are looking for a man after a 68-year-old bus driver was spat in the face at Springfield Central.

Three images have been released of a person police say may be able to assist with an investigation into the assault on October 19.

At 5.10pm, a man (pictured) stepped onto a bus at and presented a scrunched up ticket that had expired at 7am that day.

The 68-year-old male driver informed the man he could not get on the bus without paying.

The man has then proceeded to spit in the driver's face before leaving the bus.

The man is described as African in appearance with a proportionate build, dreadlocked hair, and was wearing an orange and black long-sleeved shirt.

If anyone saw the incident, or who has information about the man, they are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

Police are looking for this man.
Police are looking for this man. QPS

Topics:  ipswich ipswich crime springfield central

Ipswich Queensland Times

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Live like a glamazon in these funky glamping teepees

ONCE upon a time camping was all about sandy sheets, mosquitos and a deflated air mattress...not anymore.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

All you need to know about the Melbourne Cup

All you need to know about the Melbourne Cup

THE Melbourne Cup is nearly here and we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about the race that stops the nation.

LNP reveal Ipswich candidates for State election

NEW FACE: The LNP has announced its candidate for Ipswich, Andrew Caswell.

Logan father and UQ student nominate for November 25 poll

Ipswich tournament live streamed to the world

THRILLING CONCEPT: Roshan Seth (left) and organiser Michael McDaniel get ready for Sunday's 'Last Man Standing' one-on-one basketball tournament at the Ipswich Basketball Stadium.

American basketballer's vision to boost Aussie focus

Council surveys residents to guide way on public transport

"This will equate to 165,000 trips per day."

Local Partners