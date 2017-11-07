Police looking for man who spat in a bus driver's face

Police are looking for this man.

POLICE are looking for a man after a 68-year-old bus driver was spat in the face at Springfield Central.

Three images have been released of a person police say may be able to assist with an investigation into the assault on October 19.

At 5.10pm, a man (pictured) stepped onto a bus at and presented a scrunched up ticket that had expired at 7am that day.

The 68-year-old male driver informed the man he could not get on the bus without paying.

The man has then proceeded to spit in the driver's face before leaving the bus.

The man is described as African in appearance with a proportionate build, dreadlocked hair, and was wearing an orange and black long-sleeved shirt.

If anyone saw the incident, or who has information about the man, they are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.