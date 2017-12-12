Police looking for man involved in Booval wounding

DETECTIVES are investigating after a man was wounded during a traffic incident at Booval yesterday afternoon.

Police say there was an altercation between a man walking along Gledson St and the driver of a white vehicle at about 6.30pm.

During the incident, the male driver of the vehicle got out of his car and assaulted the man with an unknown object. The driver of the vehicle left the scene in the vehicle a short time later.

As a result of the assault, the man received a non-life-threatening wound to his abdomen and was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.