Police looking for man after money stolen in trick

The man pictured may be able to assist police with their inquiries.

POLICE need the community's help after a man stole by tricking a shop attendant at Marburg.

Around 2.45pm on July 14, a man attended a coffee shop on the Warrego Hwy and attempted to change $1000 worth of $100 notes.

When he was provided change, he decided he no longer wished to continue with the transaction and returned the money. It was only when the money was later counted by staff that they noted $250 was missing.

Police believe the same man is responsible for similar offences in the Ipswich District.

The man pictured may be able to assist police with their inquiries.

Any person with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or the Marburg Police Station on 3437 2600.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.