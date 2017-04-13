Police looking for burglary, fuel theft getaway car

Police are looking for this person and a green Mitsubishi car.

POLICE are looking for a green Mitsubishi Verada following a burglary at Anstead and a petrol drive off in Goodna yesterday.

Police say at 10am the offender drove to a Hawkesbury Rd property in Anstead in a dark green late 90s Verada with distinctive fading on the bonnet, roof and boot.

The garage was broken into and two sets of car keys and multiple tools were stolen, police allege.

It is alleged the car is also linked to a fuel drive off at a petrol station on Railway Terrace in Goodna later in the day.

The green Verada sedan is fitted with a sunroof, and has been fitted with false and possibly counterfeit license plates 063LQM, 824SZF.

Police would also like to speak to the man in the image as he may be able to assist with their investigation.

Police are encouraging anyone with information regarding the car, or who sites the vehicle, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.