Police looking for 15 people in relation to crimes

Police are looking for information on 11 people in the Ipswich region. Trevor Veale

POLICE are asking the public if they recognise 15 people from CCTV footage in the Goodna, Redbank Plains, Springfield and Collingwood Park areas.

The most recent is a man they believe might be able to help with an investigation into a recent wilful damage which occurred at Redbank Plains on Saturday October 6, about 1am.

Another is a woman in Collingwood Park who they believe might be able to help with investigations into a recent shop steal on Saturday September 22 about 4pm.

Police are also looking for a man in relation to a shop steal at Smiths Rd, Goodna on Saturday September 29 about 4.45pm.

Police are trying to track down a man in relation to a petrol drive off a Bellbird Park on September 28 about 11.39pm.

A woman is being sought to assist officers with the investigation into a shop steal on Monday August 20 about 11:35am at Main St, Springfield Central.

Two men are sought in relation to an armed so as to cause fear or alarm on at Brisbane Tce Goodna on Tuesday September 11 about 10:30am.

Police are looking for a person to help with an investigation into a shop steal on Monday September 10 about 2pm in Collingwood Drv Redbank.

A person who rode a motorbike on Lakeside Ave at Springfield Lakes is sough in relation to traffic complaints on Thursday September 20 about 10:30am.

They are also looking for seven people who rode motorbikes on Goodna Bikeway at Redbank Plains between September 16 and 24 at various times of the day.

Police warn not to approach these people, but to report information to police by calling Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.