POLICE are looking for dash cam and CCTV footage to help with their investigations into property offences at Coominya.

Lowood police are investigating a number of property offences that happened in the Coominya area between the May 27 and June 7.

Police are appealing for anyone that was in the Coominya area between those dates and may have seen anything unusual, or may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of people or vehicles in the area particularly during the night to assist.