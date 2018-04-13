Police looking for boy, 13, missing from Redbank Plains

Police are looking for this boy.

Police are looking for this boy. QPS

POLICE are looking for information from the public that could help find a boy reported missing from Redbank Plains.

The 13-year-old boy was last seen about 10.10pm on April 11 at an address on John Carroll Way, Redbank Plains.

Police have concerns for his wellbeing and believe he may be attempting to travel to Toowoomba.

The boy is described as Aboriginal in appearance, approximately 140cm tall, with brown eyes and was last seen wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt.

Any members of the public who know the whereabouts of the boy or who have any information that may assist are asked to contact police.

Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 with information.