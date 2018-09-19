Menu
Police look for answers to highway tragedy

Andrew Korner
by
19th Sep 2018 10:45 AM
THE IPSWICH Forensic Crash Unit is trying to work out what caused a woman's vehicle to swerve out of control before a fatal crash on the Cunningham Highway on Tuesday night.

Witnesses told police the vehicle driven by the 25-year-old Collingwood Park woman was travelling in the right lane, heading south on the highway at New Chum when it began to drift toward the median strip.

Inspector Keith McDonald said the driver was then thought to have tried to correct the vehicle, losing control and swerving over both lanes before crashing into a tree on the opposite side of the highway.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the deceased woman was the sole occupant.

"Obviously there are a number of avenues of inquiry at this stage," Insp McDonald said.

"According to witnesses the vehicle was travelling at the speed limit, so the investigation will be looking at anything from an undiagnosed medical episode, to distraction and fatigue - there's a broad spectrum."

Following the crash at 6pm, the westbound lanes of the highway near the Aberdare St overpass at Riverview were closed for several hours as police carried out their investigations.

