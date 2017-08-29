Why police were out in force across Ipswich CBD today

A number of divisions were involved, in addition to firefighters and Queensland Ambulance.

POLICE joined forces with other emergency services to conduct a major exercise preparing for a major incident in the Ipswich area today.

The exercise, which simulated a natural disaster or terrorism scenario resulting in gridlock as large numbers of people try to flee, aimed to work out the best way to get emergency vehicles and personnel to where they were needed in the quickest way possible.

Ipswich police Inspector Keith McDonald said the exercise was as much about learning what possible issues could arise if the worst was to happen in Ipswich.

Ipswich City Council and Main Roads also co-operated in the exercise, which incorporated the Ipswich CBD, Brassall and North Ipswich.

"It was all about finding out how quickly we can move resources around in traffic gridlock," Insp McDonald said.

"How do you go getting people in and out in a situation that could arise such as a big flood or disaster."

A number of divisions of the police were involved, in addition to firefighters and Queensland Ambulance.

"We will have a debrief to talk about what lessons we've learned from today," Insp McDonald said.