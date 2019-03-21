Menu
Police lay charges over sports club damage, theft

21st Mar 2019 12:13 AM
TWO MEN have been charged after a Lowood sporting club was damaged recently.

Lowood Sergeant Bruce Peel said the local men aged 21 and 23 were charged with stealing and wilful damage offences in relation to an incident at the Brisbane Valley Darts Club on the evening of March 9. Both men are scheduled to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 12.

Lowood officers also charged a 30-year-old Eagleby man with drink driving, after he was allegedly detected with a blood alcohol content of almost 0.1%

In a separate incident, a 25-year-old Ripley man was charged with driving while under the influence of liquor or a drug.

Sgt Peel said police were investigating the theft of several motor vehicles from Lowood and Fernvale recently.

"Several items, including an Engel fridge and other smaller items, have been stolen from the trays of utes and from inside vehicles," Sgt Peel said.

"A large percentage of the vehicles were left unlocked or not secure.

"Police urge people to ensure they lock their vehicles, remove valuables from sight and continue to keep a lookout for themselves and others."

Sgt Peel said police were appealing for public information on suspicious behaviour in the area that could help them catch the thieves.

"Police encourage people to phone Crime Stoppers or local police with further information," he said.

