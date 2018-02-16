Police lay charges after Springfield teenager shooting

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

QUEENSLAND Police detectives have charged a 43-year-old man with assault following an altercation with his 16-year-old son at Springfield on Wednesday.

Police will allege about 2pm the boy was assaulted during a scuffle with the man at a Danube Street home.

"Just before 2.30pm police responded to the incident which involved officers shooting at the 16-year-old, who was armed with a knife," A QPS statement said.

The teenager was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He remains in a stable condition.

"The 43-year-old man has been charged with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today," the statement said.

"The Ethical Standards Command is continuing its investigation into the actions of the police officers during the incident."