Police launch search for missing boy

Police are appealing for help in the search for a missing boy.

Police are appealing for help in the search for a missing boy.

LOWOOD police are coordinating a search for a 9-year-old boy missing since 11am Sunday and are appealing to local residents to search their properties.

The boy was last seen in Tawney Street, Lowood and is described as Caucasian, about 150cm tall with a slim build and short dark brown hair with a long fringe.

The boy may have been wearing a white shirt and dark shorts and no shoes but this is unconfirmed.

A land search involving police, SES and rural firefighters is under way.

Anyone who sights the boy or has any information in relation to his current whereabouts is asked to immediately contact police.