QLD 559 RDF (Actual vehicle)
Crime

Police launch public appeal for stolen cars in the region

11th Feb 2019 10:59 AM

POLICE are appealing to members of the public for information, as the search for a number of stolen cars from the Warwick and Laidley areas ramps up.

Detectives say the vehicles remain outstanding after they were taken from properties over the past few weeks.

The vehicles are: 

  • A white Toyota Hilux taken between 8pm on February 5 and 10.45am the next day from a Pratten address on Macalister St - Queensland registration 559 RDF
  • A silver Holden Trax Wagon believed to have been stolen between 9pm and 11pm this month from a Weewondilla Rd address in Warwick - Queensland registration 100 VIC.
  • A white Honda CBR600 motorbike removed from a Lake Clarendon Way property on January 30.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

Toowoomba Chronicle

