Parents getting their kids addicted to ice

CHILDREN as young as 14 are becoming addicted to ice, some at the hands of their own parents, and police south of Brisbane are desperate to break the cycle.

The Logan Child Protecting Investigation Unit has seen a 10 per cent increase in methamphetamine-related cases this year and have launched an operation to reduce the devastating impact of ice on children.

It comes as the Queensland Government announced on Sunday it would invest $100 million over the next five years to help bolster the war on ice.

"We've noticed there is an increase in ice usage in younger people which is very alarming," detective senior sergeant Paul Fletcher said.

Det Fletcher has seen some children so high they have not slept for three days and even parents supplying their own kids with drugs.

He said the habit is putting their lives at risk and is creating a "deep ripple effect" in the community, fuelling other serious crimes.

"They're frying their brains basically," he said.

Children are suffering at the hands of their drug addicted parents.

Acting detective senior sergeant Damian Cotter said the newly-launched Operation Velodrome was also to help curb the number of children being neglected by their ice-addicted parents.

"We're seeing pure neglect where families are going without so the parents can get more ice," act det sen sgt Cotter said.

"In one case police attended a welfare check on a family with very young children that on a number of occasions have been so drug affected they haven't even been able to be woken."

He believes the cost and availability is what is driving the prevalence of ice across the country.

"The accessibility has increased exponentially and the price has decreased, which is a bad combination," act det sen sgt Cotter said.

In the 2017/18 financial year, police seized 47kg of ice and busted 139 drug labs in Queensland.

The Government's newly announced campaign will target cutting supply and will be matched with a new Ice Help campaign to treat those addicted to the drug.

Minister for Child Safety, Youth and Women Di Farmer. Picture: Stewart McLean

Figures provided by Minister for Child Safety Di Farmer show 71 children from Loganlea, Beenleigh and Browns Plains were admitted to ongoing intervention during the 12 months to March, 2018 because one or both of their parents used the drug.

Ms Farmer said almost one in three children who come into the care of the Department of Child Safety had a parent who had used methamphetamine.

As part of Operation Velodrome, police are seeking information from the public to assist us in identifying people supplying to children and families that are neglecting children because of the drug.

"We really value the community's input on this," Snr sgt Fletcher said.

Police have launched an operation to help kerb the number of children being affected by ice.

"It's a serious issue that's affecting the whole country and we are very concerned on the impacts its having on our future generation and our children."

"If we don't know who these families are we can't offer any type of education, health, family or child support services."

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.