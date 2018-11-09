Police launch competition as silly season approaches

THINK you can come up with a catchy slogan, then Springfield Police want to hear from you.

They are running a campaign for a slogan about attention when driving in the lead up to Christmas.

Senior Sergeant Geoff Noller said the slogan competition was aimed at bringing more awareness to inattention on the roads, and would run until December 14.

"Inattention is becoming more and more of an issue,” he said

"We're trying to highlight it through some fun stuff.”

Snr Sgt Noller said slogans like "Don't drive intexticated”, "Be alert accidents hurt” and "Arrive safely home for Christmas Eve, it's not a time for family to grieve” were what they were looking for.

"A lot of the research says people don't care about themselves, but if you tell them others will get hurt they will listen.”

Snr Sgt Noller said with Christmas just around the corner we were entering a dangerous times on the roads.

"Christmas is a peak period for traffic, everyone's in a hurry, there's more cars on the road.”

With Christmas parties kicking off soon, Snr Sgt Noller said those planning to drink should leave the car at home.

"Stay at a friends place. Decide who will be the designated driver or open the mates motel.”

He also warned that you could still be intoxicated the next day if you have a big night on the drink.

"Travelling on the roads could be the most dangerous thing you and your loved ones do these holidays. Unfortunately family and friends are lost every year during what should be a time of celebration and togetherness. They are normal people going about their normal lives.

"The overwhelming majority of accidents can be attributed to human error. Errors made by normal people.

"As the holiday season approaches police are asking travellers to share responsibility and start planning now for a safe trip.”

Snr Sgt Noller said pre-travel vehicle maintenance is important, especially where it involves towing vehicles less frequently used like caravans, trailers and boats.

"It is important that the tyres, bearings, electricals and hitches are up to the task. Travellers should consider the logistics of their trip.

"When will they set out and how far do they intend to travel, allow sufficient time and rest stops or driver changes.

"We are a big region and there is a tendency for people to maximise holidays by covering long distances.”

He urged drivers to concentrate when driving.

"Concentrate on driving and minimise distractions. Being able to identify a problem and respond in time could make the difference.

"Police will continue to prioritise enforcement for the fatal 5 - speed, impaired driving, seat belts, fatigue and inattention as these behaviours contribute to most fatal and injury crashes on our roads. Be patient and courteous to other road users.”

And he reinforced the message: "If it is flooded, forget it”.

The Springfield Police are also looking for a prize to giveaway to the slogan competition winner, to enter or to donate a prize email springfield.station@police.qld.gov.au.