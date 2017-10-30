Police, SES search underway for missing bushwalkers

Police are coordinating a search for two men after they failed to return from a two-day hike at Mount Barney National Park yesterday.

The men - one aged in his 20s and the other in his 50s- set off on Saturday morning, October 28 and were due back on Sunday afternoon/evening.

Police were notified last night when the pair failed to return.

A search last night located the men's vehicle parked in the Cleared Ridge car park.

Today's aerial and land search will include Rescue 500 and police and SES personnel.

It is understood the men are experienced bushwalkers however storms impacted the area last evening.