Police are looking for this dog. QPS
Crime

Police join search for stolen King Charles Cavalier puppy

Emma Clarke
by
23rd May 2018 2:13 PM

POLICE have joined the search for a small puppy reported stolen from a Riverview home last month.

Investigations indicate at about 10am on April 19, the eight-week-old male King Charles Cavalier puppy named Clay was removed from the backyard of an address in Knight St.

Clay (pictured) is micro-chipped and has distinct markings on his head and paws.

Concerns are held for his welfare as he has not yet had all of his injections.

Police are appealing for public assistance to help find Clay and bring him home.

Any members of the public who have seen Clay or have information in relation to his whereabouts are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 0000.

