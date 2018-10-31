Menu
STAY SAFE: Police have released their safety tips for little Trick or Treaters.
News

Police issue safety tips for Halloween trick or treaters

31st Oct 2018 12:00 AM

SCARY little monsters, witches and skeletons will soon be wandering the streets looking for tricks or treats, trying to gather as many lollies and chocolates as they can from participating houses this Halloween.

But before the ghouls take to the streets the 'fun' police recommend little goblins' parents talk to them about keeping safe while having fun.

Tips to stay safe this Halloween:

 

Little monsters should be accompanied by an adult ghoul or trusted responsible goblin.

 

Little ghouls are to go in groups, not on their own, and remain in their groups at all times.

 

Walk, don't run, when going from house to house.

 

Obey road rules, watch out for cars, use proper road crossings where available and watch out for younger monsters.

 

Stay on the footpath at all times. If there is no footpath, walk single file on the right-hand side facing traffic, or reconsider allowing little monsters to use that route.

 

Take extra care when crossing roads. Consider wearing reflector taping/vests, so you can also be seen if in dark clothing.

 

 

If it's a trick, then the trick must not cause harm, fear, damage or be abusive in any way.

 

Be respectful of other members of the community as not everyone celebrates Halloween.

halloween ipswich trick or treat
Ipswich Advertiser

