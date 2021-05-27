Police issue plea as state road toll soars

Aside from the tragedy of dealing with the loss of life that happens on our roads that happens on an all too regular basis, Ipswich police also dread the task of having to break the news to family members.

Ipswich District Acting Inspector Lee Fortune spoke with the Queensland Times ahead of Fatality Free Friday on May 28, labelling the task of delivering ‘death messages’ one of the worst parts of the job.

Sadly, the 100th death on Queensland roads for 2021 occurred in May, with the current rate of fatalities sitting at 22.3 per cent higher compared to five years ago where 81 people died on the state’s roads.

Just two weeks ago a 46-year-old Pine Mountain woman died after the vehicle she was a passenger in collided with a tree and overturned west of Ipswich.

“Police have the difficult task of locating loved ones to deliver the devastating news of a fatal traffic crash,” Insp Fortune said.

“From the moment you get given that task via police communications, the officer is sitting there trying to keep their own emotions in check.

“At the same time, they’re also trying to think about the best way to deliver that devastating news to family members or loved ones.”

For police, it is a regrettable task, but also one of the most important ones they will undertake in their careers and also one that has a lasting personal effect on them.

“As you can imagine it’s extremely difficult, it’s the worst type of situation,” Insp Fortune said.

“There is a task at hand that needs to be done, but police are also human. We try to keep our emotions in check to get the best result and do it in a caring way.

“Police, when they get given those jobs, they walk away from that and remember those moments for the rest of their lives.”

Ipswich Police, in conjunction with Fatality Free Friday – an initiative of the Australian Road Safety Foundation – have this week urged drivers to stay alive and alert when behind the wheel.

Data from Queensland Government revealed 219 crashes took place across the state in 2019 as a direct consequence of drivers ignoring one of more of the Fatal Five: speeding, drink and drug driving, distraction and fatigue.

“Unfortunately, there’s been an increase in injury and fatal traffic crashes in Queensland this year,” Insp Fortune said.

“Ipswich hasn’t been too bad, certainly there has been an increase in injury traffic crashes, similar to the wider Queensland community.

“As a police district, however, Ipswich is down on fatal traffic crashes which is a good thing.”

Insp Fortune said motorists travelling through Ipswich on Friday should expect to see a heavy police presence.



“To support Fatality Free Friday, we’ll be out and about in high visibility conducting various random breath testing sights and other mobile traffic enforcement,” he said.

“This is both for enforcement but also to educate the public, to have a chat during those interactions to make sure they understand their responsibilities as a driver.”

He said police were determined to enforce the message the drivers need to take responsibility when driving.

“We really need to get the community to start thinking about what they’re doing when they get in a car, not just getting on autopilot and driving from one place to another,” Act Insp Fortune.

“It needs to a be a conscious thought about how they are driving, to keep themselves safe, their loved on safes and also the rest of the community safe.”

