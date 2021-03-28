Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bundaberg Police are investigating three unlawful enteries into motor vehicle matters. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
Bundaberg Police are investigating three unlawful enteries into motor vehicle matters. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
News

Police investigating three unlawful entries to vehicles

Mikayla Haupt
28th Mar 2021 5:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

In the space of a week there has been three unlawful entries to vehicles in the region.

Bundaberg police Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said one the latest incident happened about 1am on March 24 when a vehicle was unlawfully entered on Targo Street, Bundaberg Central and a wallet containing cash was stolen from inside.

Police are currently investigating the incident and request anyone who has information in relation to the matter to contact police and quote the police reference number: QP2100558841.

Senior Constable Duncan said overnight on March 22 a vehicle parked on Griffith St, Bundaberg South had equipment stolen from the external area of the vehicle including a light bar and spotlights.

Police are investigating and anyone with information about this matter are urged to contact police and quote QP2100547268.

Overnight on March 18, she said a vehicle parked on Maryborough St, Bundaberg South was damaged and a Rhino sun seeker awning was removed.

Police are currently investigating the incident and request anyone who has any information in relation to the matter to contact police and quote QP2100525565.

 

 

MORE STORIES

bundaberg police
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Real tragedy’ as jobs go up in cafe flames

        Premium Content ‘Real tragedy’ as jobs go up in cafe flames

        News A popular cafe in the heart of a country town beloved by locals and travellers alike was destroyed by fire in the early hours of the morning

        Not far away: Jets coach shows faith after defeat to PNG

        Premium Content Not far away: Jets coach shows faith after defeat to PNG

        Rugby League Lander challenges senior players to take charge as Ipswich side shows progression...

        Laidley’s 16,500km walk sets winning pace over English club

        Premium Content Laidley’s 16,500km walk sets winning pace over English club

        Cricket Ipswich competition grand finalists accept and conquer international challenge in...

        Three hospitalised after kitchen fires

        Premium Content Three hospitalised after kitchen fires

        News Three people were taken to hospital overnight with firefighters called to put out...