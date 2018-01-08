Menu
Police investigating third car fire in two days

Emma Clarke
by

EMERGENCY services have extinguished a third car to catch alight in the Ipswich region since Saturday  morning.

Nobody was inside a burning car when emergency services arrived on Murphys Creek Rd at Lockyer just after 11pm on Sunday.

A QFES spokesperson said the car was fully engulfed and fire fighters had to use breathing apparatus.

Queensland Police were also on scene and the car was removed on a tow truck.

It comes after firefighters and police were called to two separate car fires on Saturday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services found a vehicle on fire on the Cunningham Hwy at Yamanto about 9.15pm, Saturday, after nearby residents reported hearing a small explosion followed by billowing smoke.

Nobody was in the vehicle at the time.

Several hours later, in a separate incident, a car was fully engulfed at Swift Cl, Redbank Plains.

Firefighters were called at about 3.15am on Sunday but there were no injuries.

Topics:  car fire emergency services lockyer qfes redbank plains yamanto

Ipswich Queensland Times
