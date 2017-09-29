37°
Police investigating after syringe used in Subway robbery

Emma Clarke
POLICE are looking for a man who they say used a 'full syringe' in an attempted robbery at a Redbank cosmetics store and robbery at a Subway store.

Just after 3:30pm yesterday afternoon, a man entered a cosmetics store producing a full syringe and demanding a number of medical products before leaving the store empty-handed.

About 15 minutes later, the man went to a takeaway sandwich shop at Redbank Plaza and produced a full syringe demanding a sum of money, police say.

The employee complied and handed over a sum of cash to the man who then fled the shop.

No one was physically injured as a result of both incidents.

Investigations are continuing into the armed robbery and anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 222 000.

Ipswich Queensland Times
