Police are investigating a man's death at Ipswich this morning.
Crime

Man dies in suspicious circumstances

5th Jan 2019 12:35 PM

POLICE are investigating the suspicious death of a man at a unit west of Brisbane this morning.

Emergency services were called to a home at Bergin St, Booval, about 9am this morning to treat a man with a stomach wound.

A 29-year-old man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital but was pronounced dead soon after.

A crime scene has been established and scientific and scenes of crime officers are processing the scenes and uniform and detectives canvassing the areas.

A man is assisting police with their inquiries.

Investigations continue.

