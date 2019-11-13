Menu
Crime

Police investigating seven suspicious fires across NSW

13th Nov 2019 1:57 PM

POLICE are appealing for assistance from the public as they start the process of investigating seven fires they suspect may have been deliberately lit across NSW.

With catastrophic conditions at play and a state of emergency declared on Monday, NSW was yesterday under a strict total fire ban. Police have asked for assistance from the public surrounding a number of fires across the state, and have released details in the hopes that tip offs from the public may help them with their investigation.

Police have said anyone with information about suspicious activity around the following areas and times to contact Crime Stoppers.

  • About 10.30am, New England Highway near Moonbi, north of Tamworth
  • Just before 2.30pm, Hooka Creek Road, Berkeley, in Lake Illawarra
  • About 3.15pm, three fires in bushland north west of Doonan Place, Balgownie, in Wollongong.
  • Shortly after 3pm in the vicinity of Bradley's Reserve, Kissing Point Road; and 4pm, near Canoon Road, South Turramurra in Sydney's Upper North Shore
  • Just after 4.30pm, in the vicinity of Honeymoon Lookout, Cliff Drive, Katoomba in the Blue Mountains
  • From 4.30pm, four fires throughout Morisset, in Lake Macquarie
  • From 7pm, Royal National Park near Loftus in the Sutherland Shire

