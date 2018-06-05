Menu
News

Police investigating serious three-vehicle traffic crash

Emma Clarke
by
5th Jun 2018 5:40 AM

POLICE are investigating after an 80-year-old woman received serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon. 

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Kalbar-Connection Rd and Boonah-Fassifern Rd at Fassifern at 12.20pm after a car and a four-wheel drive collided.

The driver of the car, an 80-year-old woman, was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious injuries.

Paramedics say she was in a serious but stable condition with chest, pelvic and abdominal injuries. 

The driver of the four-wheel drive, a 41-year-old woman, was transported to Ipswich Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444. 

fassifern qas qps serious traffic crash traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

