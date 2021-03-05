Menu
Police are investigating the serious two-vehicle crash which occurred on the Brisbane Valley Highway on Thursday morning.
Police investigating serious head-on highway collision

Lachlan Mcivor
5th Mar 2021 9:30 AM
POLICE investigating the serious two-vehicle crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway which resulted in one man being airlifted to hospital are appealing for witnesses.

Lowood police station officer in charge Senior Sergeant James Bromley said investigators probing Thursday morning’s head-on collision are seeking anyone with relevant dashcam footage to contact them.

The crash on the highway at Wivenhoe Pocket, just near Fernvale, left two men in hospital.

A 60-year-old Wivenhoe Pocket driver was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition with chest injuries.

A 23-year-old Lark Hill Man driver was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

The crash occurred about 5.30am on Thursday with police keeping a stretch of the highway closed for about an hour-and-a-half.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by calling 131 444 or by visiting here.

You can report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or by visiting here.

Quote reference number QP2100417503.

