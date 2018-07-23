Menu
Driver's death is third fatal on rural road in a month

Emma Clarke
by
23rd Jul 2018 9:12 AM

POLICE are still investigating after a man died in a traffic crash at Mount Tarampa on July 21.

At about 6.50pm on Friday a 47-year-old man was killed when a station wagon and a sedan collided on Forest Hill-Fernvale Rd.

Police say the driver of one of the cars was turning into Coominya Connection Rd when the crash happened.

The driver and sole occupant of the station wagon was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the sedan was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It comes after two people died and two others, including a toddler, were injured in a crash on the same road at Vernor earlier this month.

Inspector Mel Adams said the crash was another tragic loss of life for the Ipswich district.

"The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but given the recent fatal crash on July 6 near Lowood and a number of serious crashes this week, we are taking this opportunity to appeal to drivers on rural roads to maintain awareness and drive with care," Ms Adams said.

"A moment of inattention to your speed, the roadway and your surroundings is all it takes for a traffic incident to occur and the outcome may be fatal."

A Queensland Police spokesperson this morning confirmed the Forensic Crash Uni was investigating the cause of the crash.

