Police investigating pizza delivery driver robbery

Emma Clarke
IPSWICH detectives are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at Redbank on Friday night.

Police say just before 6pm, a man approached the pizza delivery driver on Brisbane Rd and demanded cash.

It is alleged the driver was punched before the man ran off with the money.

He is described as Pacific Islander in appearance, tall of a muscular build with short hair and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and light coloured jeans.

The male delivery driver did not require medical treatment at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

