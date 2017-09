POLICE are looking for a man and a woman who may be able to assist with the investigation into the murder of a 65-year-old man on September 1.

Police have released images of the 33-year-old man and 44-year-old woman after they charged a 34-year-old Kooralbyn man with murder yesterday.

It will be alleged that on September 1, the man had petrol poured on him before being set alight.

Police are appealing for anyone who may know the whereabouts of the pair to contact them.

Police are looking for this person. QPS